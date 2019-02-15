Realme 2 Pro gets a price cut in India; now available from Rs. 12,990

Realme has been quite successful in the Indian market ever since its launch. The company made to the top five list in the country in less than a year of its launch. Enticing prospective buyers, the company announced a price cut on the Realme U1 a few days back. Now, it looks like it is time for Realme 2 Pro.

Realme 2 Pro price cut

Well, Realme 2 Pro, the most advanced and most expensive smartphone launched by the company till date has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000. The device was launched in India in September in three variants. The base variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, the mid-range has 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM and the high-end variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. After receiving a price cut of Rs. 1,000, these three variants are priced at Rs. 12,990, Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 16,990 respectively.

However, the high-end variant seems to be discontinued for now. On checking on Flipkart, the 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone is listed as 'Out of Stock'. In addition to the price cut, the online retailer appears to offer an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 13,750 on exchanging an old smartphone to buy the Realme 2 Pro. And, there are attractive EMI payment options on using a credit card for the purchase.

Realme 2 Pro specifications

Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a waterdrop notch. Under its hood, this Realme smartphone employs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The device has a dual camera module at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP selfie camera with FHD 1080p video recording support and f/2.0 aperture.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock support and Android Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2. It is also slated to get the Android 9 Pie update topped by ColorOS 6 in the coming months. The other goodies of the Realme 2 Pro include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE and a 3500mAh battery.