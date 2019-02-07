Realme smartphones to get ColorOS 6 update with app drawer support

Realme is one of the smartphone brands that garnered success and popularity in a short span of time. Launch as the sub-brand of Oppo to sell smartphones online, it soon became a separate brand and entered the offline market as well. Introduced in May 2018, it has progressed to become the fourth largest smartphone brand in the country in less than six months.

Recently, the company launched the Realme C1 (2019) smartphone and let the Realme U1 available via the offline stores. Now, the company CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that they will bring the ColorOS 6 to its devices. In a tweet, the company announced that this latest iteration of the custom ROM will bring support to unlock the app drawer.

App drawer support with ColorOS 6

The current version of the custom ROM offers apps all over multiple home screens. With the ColorOS 6 update, the Realme users can access apps via the app drawer. Already, OnePlus and Google Pixel smartphones offer access to apps through the app drawer. And, most of the other Android devices follow the iPhone style of layout wherein the apps are are displayed to the consecutive home screens and users have to scroll through these screens to reach the apps. With the support for the app drawer, Realme plans to make a difference from the existing software experience.

Realme 1 ColorOS update

We already know the commitment of Realme in rolling out timely updates to its smartphones. Going by the same, the company's CEO has replied to a tweet confirming that the update will be rolled out to their first offering - the Realme 1 as well. So, all its devices will get the ColorOS 6 update later this year.

To recall, Oppo unveiled the ColorOS 6 iteration in December 2018. The new software is likely to be meant for the bezel-less smartphones. It offers a revamped user experience, new Sans font, gradient color interface design and improved animations. The company touts that the ColorOS is present in 2.5 billion devices across the world.