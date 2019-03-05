ENGLISH

    At the launch of the Realme 3, Madhav Seth, CEO Realme has officially confirmed that the company will launch the Realme 3 Pro in April 2019 to compete against the newly launched Redmi Note 7 Pro.

    Realme 3 Pro possible key specifications leaked

     

    The Realme 3 Pro is expected to come with a faster chipset or at least the sub-title from the Realme 3 launch event suggests the same. Now, the possible features or the specifications of the Realme 3 Pro are out, and here are the possible features/specs that Realme 3 Pro might offer.

    Take these specifications with a pinch of salt, as there is no official confirmation about the specs mentioned below.

    Realme 3 Pro specifications

    According to the leak, the Realme 3 Pro will come with an OLED display (probably FHD+ resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a punch-hole or water-drop notch) with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC powers the Realme 3 Pro, the same chipset that powers the Nokia 8.1 and Oppo R17 Pro. Do note that the Snapdragon 675 is a much powerful processor compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, especially with CPU performance.

    The Realme 3 Pro is also expected to carry a big battery with at least 3500 mAh capacity, backed by Oppo's VOOC fast charging support. The device will run on Android 9 Pie with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top, offering a lot of customization options compared to the stock Android.

    The Realme 3 Pro is most likely to come with a dual camera or a triple camera setup with support for 4K video recording, portrait mode, and other camera-centric features. The smartphone will also feature a high-res selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

    The Realme 3 Pro will be competing against the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the smartphone which offers bang-for-buck features and specifications under Rs 15,000 price tag. If Realme can launch the Realme 3 Pro with the features mentioned above, costing less than Rs 15,000, then the Realme 3 Pro will definitely give fierce competition to the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

     

    Read More About: realme 3 pro realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 10:28 [IST]
