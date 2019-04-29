ENGLISH

    Realme 3 Pro sold out in 8 minutes; next sale at 4 PM

    Realme 3 Pro will go on sale for the second time today at 4 PM.

    By
    |

    Realme 3 Pro went on sale for the first time today at 12 PM via Flipkart and Realme.com. All the three storage variants of the device were able for purchase during the first sale. Soon after the sale, the company took to Twitter to claim that over 1,70,000 units (1.7 lakh units) of the device were sold in just eight minutes.

    Realme 3 Pro sold out in 8 minutes; next sale at 4 PM

     

    Further, Realme India has announced that they will restock the device and the next sale will happen today at 4 PM via both Flipkart and the company's official website. We can expect the device to sell quickly even in the second sale later today as it is packed with high-end features and specifications despite carrying an affordable price tag.

    Realme 3 Pro variants and pricing

    Realme 3 Pro was launched last week in two storage configurations. Later, the company announced the launch of another variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. On the whole, there are three storage variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These three variants are priced at Rs. 13,999, Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively.

    Besides this, the company is also speculated to be working on a high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. This variant is speculated to be launched in July for around Rs. 18,000.

     

    Aims to sell 15 million units in India

    In a different IANS report, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth has stated that they are in plans to sell at least 15 million units of Realme smartphones in India by the end of 2019. Notably, it is touted that they have acquired 7% market share in the country as of Q1 2019. While it was launched as an online-only brand, the company is now expanding its network to the offline channels and this can help it achieve the anticipated sales.

    Read More About: realme 3 pro realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
