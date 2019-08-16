ENGLISH

    Realme 5 Confirmed To Pack 5000 mAh Battery And Quad-Cameras

    By
    |

    Realme is speculated to launch at least two of its smartphones on August 20. The brand is most likely to unveil the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro with a quad-camera setup. The company has now confirmed that the Realme 5 will come with a 5000 mAh battery and will cost less than Rs. 10,000.

    Realme 5 Confirmed To Pack 5000 mAh Battery And Quad-Cameras

     

    This is the highest capacity battery that we have seen on a Realme smartphone. The official teaser image also confirms that the device will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a quad-camera setup offering an f/1.8 aperture on the primary camera.

    Realme 5 Specifications

    The possible Realme 5 was recently spotted on the Geekbench, the CPU benchmarking platform. The listing suggests that the Realme smartphone with the model number RMX1911 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC and 2GB RAM, running on Android 9 Pie OS. Though the phone has a bigger battery, the device might not support VOOC Charge 3.0 and the charging speeds are likely to be limited to 10W.

    The quad-camera setup on the Realme 5 is likely to house a 16MP primary camera, 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 4cm macro-lens, and a depth-sensing lens.

    On the Contrary, the Realme 5 Pro is expected to come with an AMOLED screen featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the device is also expected to house a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor. The Realme 5 Pro is also expected to feature a much powerful Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 712 SoC.

     

    Our Opinion On The Realme 5

    Considering the officially confirmed features and specifications of the Realme 5, the device is going to rule the sub Rs. 10,000 smartphone market by offering features like a quad-camera setup, a 5000 mAh battery, a powerful Qualcomm chipset and more. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme 5.

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 8:02 [IST]
