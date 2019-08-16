Realme 5 Confirmed To Pack 5000 mAh Battery And Quad-Cameras News oi-Vivek

Realme is speculated to launch at least two of its smartphones on August 20. The brand is most likely to unveil the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro with a quad-camera setup. The company has now confirmed that the Realme 5 will come with a 5000 mAh battery and will cost less than Rs. 10,000.

This is the highest capacity battery that we have seen on a Realme smartphone. The official teaser image also confirms that the device will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a quad-camera setup offering an f/1.8 aperture on the primary camera.

Some achievements on our technology journey

A. 1st to bring 48MP Quad camera smartphone in India

B. World’s 1st Quad camera smartphone under 10k 1st in India

C. Powerful Qualcomm chipset 1st time ever launching in India

All on 20th Aug #ProudIndian#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/r9xDQt7PwM — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) August 15, 2019

Realme 5 Specifications

The possible Realme 5 was recently spotted on the Geekbench, the CPU benchmarking platform. The listing suggests that the Realme smartphone with the model number RMX1911 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC and 2GB RAM, running on Android 9 Pie OS. Though the phone has a bigger battery, the device might not support VOOC Charge 3.0 and the charging speeds are likely to be limited to 10W.

The quad-camera setup on the Realme 5 is likely to house a 16MP primary camera, 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 4cm macro-lens, and a depth-sensing lens.

On the Contrary, the Realme 5 Pro is expected to come with an AMOLED screen featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the device is also expected to house a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor. The Realme 5 Pro is also expected to feature a much powerful Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 712 SoC.

Our Opinion On The Realme 5

Considering the officially confirmed features and specifications of the Realme 5, the device is going to rule the sub Rs. 10,000 smartphone market by offering features like a quad-camera setup, a 5000 mAh battery, a powerful Qualcomm chipset and more. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme 5.

