    Realme 5 Series Offline Sales Commence On September 2019

    By
    |

    Realme unveiled its new affordable smartphone series - the Realme 5 recently in India. What makes this series one of its kinds is the primary quad-camera setup at a price of Rs. 9,999. Comprising of the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro, the new series went up for its first sale on August 27 in the country. Now, the company has confirmed its availability in the offline markets as well.

    Realme 5,Realme 5 Pro Offline Pricing And Availability:

    Realme CEO, MadhavSheth has confirmed the availability of Realme 5 series via brick and mortar stores starting 'mid of September' in a YouTube video. As for the online sales, the standard variant's first sale went live today at 12 pm on Flipkart. The Pro variant is lined up for September 4 starting 12 noon on Flipkart and realme.com.

    Notably, Sheth has also confirmed a bootloader unlocking option to be available for both the Realme 5 and 5 Pro within a month and is expected to push an update with 'screen on time feature' by October. This particular feature will be released for older Realme handsets as well.

    Coming to the pricing, the Realme 5 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM+128GB storage configuration.

    The Realme 5 Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage model, Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage option.

    Realme 5 Series Highlight Features:

    The Realme 5 ships with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, while the Realme 5 Pro offers a slightly smaller 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Both displays feature a waterdrop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

     

    For optics, both smartphones use a quad-camera setup. The standard variant comes with a 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and dual 2MP sensors. The Pro variant features a 48MP primary sensor, however, the remaining sensors are the same as the standard variant.

    Up front, the Realme 5 sports a 13MP camera, whereas, the Realme 5 Pro has a 16MP snapper. While the Realme 5 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, the Realme 5 Pro is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset. Both of them ship with Android Pie-based Color OS 6 user interface and 4,035mAh, 5,000mAh batteries respectively.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
