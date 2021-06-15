Realme 5G Phones: More Affordable 5G Smartphones Under Narzo Series Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

5G market in India is currently booming with several new smartphones. Moreover, these devices are debuting in the mid-range segment with a price tag of under Rs. 25,000. Looks like Realme wants a slice of this booming market as the company promises more 5G phones. This, apart from the much-awaited Realme Narzo 30 devices.

More Realme 5G Phones Tipped

Looking back, the popular Chinese brand launched the Realme Narzo 30 series in February, which consisted only of the Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro with 5G support. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the base model - the Realme Narzo 30. CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed the upcoming Narzo 30 would arrive in both 4G and 5G models.

The new Realme Narzo 30 5G is tipped to be an affordable gadget, set to take on smartphones from Redmi, Vivo, and even OnePlus. At the same time, the company isn't stopping just yet. A report notes that the top executive says Realme is focusing on 5G and making it affordable with the cheapest price possible.

The report goes on to say that Realme has already deployed 90 percent of its R&D resources to 5G. the idea here is to bring the 5G technology to more people across the world, that too, at an affordable price tag. Simply put, Realme is focusing on affordable 5G phones, some of which could with the Narzo tag.

Realme 5G Phones In India: How Practical Is It?

5G network in India is still in its infancy, where tests and trials are yet to begin. Major telcos like Reliance Jio and Airtel are currently rolling out small phases of 5G network trials. This means it could still take a couple of years to have 5G networks available, at least in big metropolitan cities in India.

At the same time, OEMs are bringing out 5G-powered smartphones, making them future-ready. From the looks of it, companies like Realme will continue to rollout 4G smartphones for a while longer. We could have more 4G smartphones under the Realme C series, which generally debut with a budget price tag.

Having a 5G-ready smartphone surely makes it future-proof. Moreover, if it comes at an affordable price tag, surely the Indian audience would be eager to explore it!

Best Mobiles in India