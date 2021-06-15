ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme 5G Phones: More Affordable 5G Smartphones Under Narzo Series Tipped

    By
    |

    5G market in India is currently booming with several new smartphones. Moreover, these devices are debuting in the mid-range segment with a price tag of under Rs. 25,000. Looks like Realme wants a slice of this booming market as the company promises more 5G phones. This, apart from the much-awaited Realme Narzo 30 devices.

     

    Realme 5G Phones: More Affordable 5G Smartphones Tipped

    More Realme 5G Phones Tipped

    Looking back, the popular Chinese brand launched the Realme Narzo 30 series in February, which consisted only of the Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro with 5G support. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the base model - the Realme Narzo 30. CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed the upcoming Narzo 30 would arrive in both 4G and 5G models.

    The new Realme Narzo 30 5G is tipped to be an affordable gadget, set to take on smartphones from Redmi, Vivo, and even OnePlus. At the same time, the company isn't stopping just yet. A report notes that the top executive says Realme is focusing on 5G and making it affordable with the cheapest price possible.

    The report goes on to say that Realme has already deployed 90 percent of its R&D resources to 5G. the idea here is to bring the 5G technology to more people across the world, that too, at an affordable price tag. Simply put, Realme is focusing on affordable 5G phones, some of which could with the Narzo tag.

    Realme 5G Phones In India: How Practical Is It?

    5G network in India is still in its infancy, where tests and trials are yet to begin. Major telcos like Reliance Jio and Airtel are currently rolling out small phases of 5G network trials. This means it could still take a couple of years to have 5G networks available, at least in big metropolitan cities in India.

     

    At the same time, OEMs are bringing out 5G-powered smartphones, making them future-ready. From the looks of it, companies like Realme will continue to rollout 4G smartphones for a while longer. We could have more 4G smartphones under the Realme C series, which generally debut with a budget price tag.

    Having a 5G-ready smartphone surely makes it future-proof. Moreover, if it comes at an affordable price tag, surely the Indian audience would be eager to explore it!

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme smartphones 5g news
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 9:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X