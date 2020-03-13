Realme 6i Launch Slated For March 17: Everything You Need To Know

Realme 6i Launch Date Confirmed

In fact, it was officially revealed on the Realme Myanmar Facebook page that the Realme 6i will be launching on March 17. The launch poster reveals a few key specifications about the upcoming phone. It's now been confirmed that the Realme 6i will be the first smartphone to launch with the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Earlier, the Realme 5i successor was spotted on an FCC listing and Geekbench and gave us a couple of insights about the phone. The new Facebook poster has further given us more details about the Realme 6i. It is said to ship with a 5,000 mAh battery and will support 18W fast charging with a Type-C port. Considering the massive size of the battery, fast charging support is surely welcome.

The FCC listing had provided information about the Realme 6i like the quad-camera setup, just like its predecessor and other smartphones in the Realme 6 series. For now, the camera details haven't been furnished yet, but it's expected to have an upgrade over the 12MP camera setup that was packed on the Realme 5i.

The FCC listing had also noted the Realme 6i will be available in a white color variant. It also revealed that the smartphone will measure 164.4×75.4×9.0mm and weigh 195 grams. The phone would run Android 10 out-of-the-box with Realme UI. With the launch date set on March 17, we'll know more about the phone soon.