Realme 5i New Storage Model Announced In India: Available For Sale Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme 5i, the popular budget smartphone, debuted earlier this year in India. Following the launch of this model, the company discontinued the standard variant. The smartphone debuted with a quad-camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery. It was launched in a single RAM and storage configuration. Now, the company has added another variant of the Realme 5i in the country.

Realme 5i New Model Price And Availability

The Realme 5i is now announced with a 128GB storage configuration in India. With this, the device will now be available in 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration.

The new variant is launched at Rs. 9,999 which you can buy online via Flipkart and Realme's online store. The base model is currently retailing at Rs. 8,999. As for the color options, the device can be selected from Forest Green and Aqua Blue color options.

Realme 5i Hardware And Software

The Realme 5i comes as a budget offering equipped with the quad-rear camera setup. The cameras comprise a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.25 aperture, a 2MP macro lens, and an additional 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera supports EIS, HDR, PDAF, HDR mode, and 1080p@30fps video recording.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.52-inch LCD display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and offers 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. There is a 'Mini Drop' notch upfront which is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Under the hood, the Realme 5i makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 665 AIE processor which is paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB expandable storage. Software-side is taken care of by Android Pie OS topped with Color OS 6 skin. A 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging is what powers the unit.

Best Mobiles in India