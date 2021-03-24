Just In
Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Launching Today: Expected Features, Price, Livestream Details
Realme is all set to debut its latest offering for the Indian market. The new Realme 8 series with the base and Pro model will be debuting today at 7:30 PM IST. The company has been steadily teasing the features on the smartphone, which is tipped to feature a 108MP camera, 5G connectivity, and more.
Realme 8 Series Launch: How To Livestream
The Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro will launch today (March 24) at 7:30 PM. Realme will be live-streaming the virtual launch on its YouTube channel. The company will also release a steady stream of updates on its social media platforms, including Twitter. Interested buyers and Realme fans can watch the launch event by simply clicking on the below link.
Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Expected Features
Realme is bringing in a wide gap between the vanilla and the Pro model. The upcoming Realme 8 Pro will reportedly pack the Snapdragon 732G chipset or a 5G-supported processor from either Snapdragon or MediaTek. More importantly, the Pro smartphone will include a 108MP primary lens accompanied by a telephoto shooter.
On the other hand, the Realme 8 is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. No 5G connectivity is reported for the base model. Also, the Realme 8 will include a 64MP quad-camera setup, which will also include an ultra-wide-angle lens, depth sensor, and a macro shooter.
Apart from this, the Realme 8 will get a larger battery of 5,000 mAh capacity, while the Realme 8 Pro will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. Both phones will reportedly run Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top. AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution is expected for both devices.
Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Price Tipped
We've also been getting rumors about the pricing of smartphones. The Realme 8 is tipped to be a mid-ranger with a price tag under Rs. 15,000. The Pro model is tipped to be aggressively priced, falling under the Rs. 25K segment. The precise features, pricing, and availability will be revealed later today.
