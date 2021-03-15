Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Open For Pre-Orders Now: How To Book One Now News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme 8 series is all set to take the center stage on March 24. The company has officially teased several features including the Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 732G SoC, and so on. Now, the company has kickstarted pre-orders for the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro at the Realme Infinity Sale.

Realme 8 Series Open For Pre-Orders

The Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro are now open for pre-booking on the Realme India website. Realme fans and interested buyers can pre-order the upcoming handset starting today until March 22.

How To Pre-Order Realme 8 Series?

Head over to Realme.com if you wish to pre-order the Realme 8 or the 8 Pro and click on the Realme 8 series banner. Ensure that you have logged in with your account or you can simply create a new one. Once done, the page will redirect to the Infinity Sale, where you can proceed to pre-order your Realme 8 series.

Do note, you will need to pay an advance of Rs. 1,080 to avail the upcoming smartphones. Once the smartphone launches on March 24, pre-booked customers will need to complete their remaining balance a day after, i.e, March 25. Buyers will have time between 12 PM to 11:59 PM to complete the transaction.

If you wish to back out of buying the Realme 8 or the Realme 8 Pro, you can do so with the cancel option. Realme will process the refund soon after the cancellation request. The popular Chinese company notes pre-booked orders will also receive exciting gifts.

Realme 8 Series Launch: What To Expect

Most of the features of the Realme 8 series have been teased by the company. We know the upcoming Realme 8 series will feature a Super AMOLED display. The Realme 8 Pro has been teased with a 108MP quad-camera system, while the vanilla model will pack a 64MP setup. The Pro is also said to include 50W fast charging support. Under the hood, the Realme 8 Pro is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 732G chipset, while the Realme 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC. The pricing will be revealed at the launch next week.

