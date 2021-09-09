Realme 8s 5G, 8i Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Cameras; Price And Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has announced the Realme 8s 5G and the Realme 8i smartphones in India. Both the devices will join the existing devices of the Realme 8 series. Realme has used MediaTek SoCs for both handsets. The Realme 8s 5G is the world's first phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, while the Realme 8i is India's first MediaTek Helio G96-powered phone. Other features of the handsets include triple rear cameras, Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, and much more.

Realme 8s 5G: What Does Offer?

The Realme 8s has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device also comes with an additional 5GB Virtual RAM support.

The Realme 8s 5G packs a 64MP triple camera system that is accompanied by a pair of 2MP portrait and macro sensors. The phone also includes a 16MP selfie camera sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W Dart Charge fast charging support. Lastly, connectivity features include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Realme 8i: What Does Offer?

The Realme 8i misses out on 5G connectivity; however, the phone offers a smooth scrolling experience with its 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,412 pixels) display that supports a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The MediaTek Helio G96 chip is backed by up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage that supports additional storage expansion.

The Realme 8i also comes with 5GB Virtual RAM and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. For cameras, there is a 50MP primary Samsung S5KJN1 sensor and a pair of 2MP cameras. Moreover, there's a 16MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and standard connectivity.

Realme 8s 5G & Realme 8i Price And Sale Date In India

The Realme 8s 5G price starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB model will cost Rs. 19,999. The phone comes in Universe Blue and Universe Purple shades and will go for sale starting September 13 at 12 PM (noon).

On the other hand, the Realme 8i is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. It will go for sale starting September 14 in Space Black and Space Purple color options. Both devices can be purchased via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline channels across the country.

Which One Should Buy And Why?

Both phones come with power-packed features and affordable price tags. For 5G connectivity, you can consider the Realme 8s; however, the Realme 8i with 120Hz display, 5GB virtual RAM can also be a good deal for an asking price of Rs. 13,999

