Realme 9 To Pack 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 Camera: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has several new devices lined up for launch in India. One such smartphone is the Realme 9 series, which the brand has begun to tease officially. One of the latest teasers confirms that the Realme 9 will feature the 108MP ProLight Camera, which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 lens. Here's all we know.

Realme 9 108MP Camera Confirmed

The Realme 9 has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now, speculating the possible features of the upcoming smartphone. It was recently tipped to pack a 108MP primary camera. Now, Realme has confirmed that the upcoming Realme 9 will feature a 108MP camera sensor.

Going into the details, Realme calls this the ProLight Camera, which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 lens. The new Samsung smartphone camera lens features NonaPixel Plus technology. This uses the 9Sum Pixel Binning technology for a 123 percent overall light intake improvement when compared to the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 lens.

Realme states the new 108MP ProLight Camera will improve low-light photography, ensuring brighter photos and improved color reproduction. The camera sensor will also feature the ultra-zoom or as Realme calls it - SuperZoom feature. Realme is using a merging algorithm to capture minute details.

That said, we're still uncertain which model under the Realme 9 series will feature the powerful 108MP camera. Presently the Realme 9 4G smartphone is lined up for launch. It's uncertain if this will get the powerful camera or any new phone will debut under the series.

Realme 9 Series Launch: What To Expect?

Presently, the Chinese brand is gearing up to launch several new smartphones in India. One of them is the Realme GT 2 Pro, while the other is the Realme 9 4G. Rumors suggest the Realme 9 4G will flaunt a 144Hz display. It will also feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Realme 9 4G is tipped to launch in the following weeks. Plus, the Realme GT 2 Pro and the Realme C31 are also set to debut shortly. In fact, the Realme C31 is launching tomorrow, March 31. Since Realme has now confirmed the camera of the Realme 9, we expect it to tease more features shortly.

Best Mobiles in India