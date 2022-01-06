Realme 9i Product Page Image Surfaces; Confirms Specifications and Features News oi-Megha Rawat

The Realme 9i is set to launch in Vietnam on January 10th. The renders and specifications have already been released by the rumor mill. Sudhanshu Ambhore, a tipster, released screenshots of the Realme 9i's product listing a few days before the debut. The photographs have once again confirmed the smartphone's essential features.

A 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole design is featured in the Realme 9i. It has a 1080 x 2412 pixel Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone boasts a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a fingerprint scanner on the side.

Realme 9i Features

The Realme 9i will be released with a Snapdragon 680 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The phone is rumoured to have a 6.59-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Realme 9i will most likely be the successor to the Realme 8i smartphone, which was released last year and featured the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The Realme 9i was recently discovered in a US FCC listing that revealed the handset's dimensions.

Realme 9i Specifications

The device features a 16MP camera for capturing selfies. A 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP B&W portrait lens, and a 2MP macro camera make up the rear camera configuration. It will ship with Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11.

The 9i boasts two stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio compatibility for audiophiles.This is an upgrade over the Realme 8i, which was released in September. The Realme 8i is powered by a MediaTek G96 processor and has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the Realme 9i is said to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging. Prism Black and Prism Blue will be the two hues available for purchase.

The smartphone had previously been seen in concept renderings, which suggested it will have a look similar to the Realme GT Neo 2. Realme is yet to reveal any information about the Realme 9i, as well as the Realme 9, Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, and the Realme 9 Pro+, which are scheduled to be released as part of the Realme 9 series.

