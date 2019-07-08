Realme C1 Indian Users Can Now Enjoy Android Pie-Based Color OS 6 UI News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme recently released an Android Pie-based Color OS 6 update for the Realme 2 users in India. Now, it's the Realme C1 which will taste the new Android Pie flavor. The Realme C1 is the predecessor of the recently launched Realme C2 which ships with Android Oreo firmware. The device received a beta version of the update last month.

Realme C1 Android Pie-based Color OS 6 Update:

The latest firmware comes with a build number- RMX18111EX_11_A.54. The update is rolling out as an OTA to the respective units in India and weighs around 2GB in size. With the new update, the company has completed the rollout for its smartphones from 2018.

What's New In The Changelog?

The new Color OS 6.0 update for the Realme C1 brings the June 2019 Android security patch and a few goodies. The new features include support for gesture-based navigation, new notification icons in the status bar, and a Riding Mode.

The primary function of this mode is to mute notifications to avoid any distractions while driving. The update also brings a new app drawer and improves the UI of the AI Board and notification panel. You will also get a new Realme Theme Store on the device.

Realme C1 Highlight Features:

The Realme C1 offers a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and 360 nits brightness. The notched display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The device makes use of a Snapdragon 450 SoC with Adreno 406 GPU and 2GB RAM.

The device offers a storage 16GB which can be expanded using a microSD card to up to 256GB. For imaging, there is a dual-lens setup at the rear consisting of a 13MP (f/2.2) primary and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 5MP (f/2.2) sensor packed inside the notch. There is also a fingerprint reader at the rear panel for biometric authentication. The handset is fuelled by a 4,230mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.

via

Best Mobiles in India