Realme C1 new variant to launch soon in India, with entertainment-focus: Reports

Oppo seems to be gearing up to get a new variant of Realme C1 in India. The company has teased the upcoming model of the smartphone on e-commerce site Flipkart. According to the teaser, the model will have an entertainment-focus, but initially, the company will launch a phone altogether. There are many rumors which suggest that the phone will be known as Realme A1 and some suggest that it will be Realme 3. The company has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the company is planning to launch a new variant soon in India.

e-commerce giant Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite to tease the upcoming variant of Realme C1. The teaser shows a display notch, along with some entertainment and gaming-focused features. The teaser also suggests that the upcoming variant will with increased storage and improved gaming performance with bigger RAM stick and better battery life. The teaser reads, "Entertainment Ka Boss"

Oppo launched its Realme C1 in India back in September 2018, with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model. Later the company hiked the price in November and bought it up to Rs 7,999. Realme was the sub-brand of Oppo, later which gets separated and becomes an independent entity.

Just to recall, the Realme C1 sports a 6.2-inch display along with a top notch like the one available on iPhone. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera sensors along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel camera with AI Face Unlock support in the front.

Connectivity aspects on board the C1 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot, v4.2, A2DP, LE, micro USB v2.0, USB OTG, with A-GPS, and dual Sim. It is fueled by a non-removable Li-Ion 4230 mah battery and runs ColorOS 5.1 custom skin based on Android 8.1(Oreo). Sensors include a Fingerprint Sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, an Accelerometer, Compass, Light sensor, and a Gravity sensor. The mobile is available in the Indian market in Black and Blue colors.

