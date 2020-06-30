Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 Announced: Expected Price In India, Availability And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a slew of leaks and rumors, the Realme C11 has been announced as expected in Malaysia. It comes with the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC as the company had teased. And, this new budget smartphone in the Realme C series runs the company's Realme UI on top of Android 10.

The newly announced Realme C11 comes with a geometric design with texture at its rear. It is touted that there will be over 450 curves that are engraved in 0.1mm parallel arrangement in order to not attract fingerprints. Though it is an entry-level smartphone, the latest offering from Realme gets the power from a 5000mAh battery.

Realme C11 Specifications

The Realme C11 bestows a 6.52-inch mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection, a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 SoC based on the 12nm process along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage space. It also supports expandable storage support up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, the Realme C11 flaunts a dual-camera arrangement at its rear featuring a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. At the front, the device comes with a 5MP selfie camera sensor. The other notable aspects of the Realme C11 are the P2i splash-resistant coating, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, dual-SIM support, and a capacious 5000mAh battery. It misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear similar to the other entry-level smartphones at this price point.

Realme C11 Price And Availability

The Realme C11 has been launched in two color options - Pepper Gray and Mint Green. It is priced at RM 429 (approx. Rs. 7,560). The device will go on sale in Malaysia from July 7 and buyers will get the Realme Buds 2 for free with the purchase. As of now, there is no word regarding when the Realme C11 will be launched in India. We can expect it to be priced similarly in the Indian market and compete against the other entry-level smartphones.

