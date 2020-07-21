ENGLISH

    Realme C15 With Beefy 6000mAh Battery Launch Confirmed For July 28

    The entry-level smartphone Realme C11 was announced recently and went official in India a few days back. So soon, details regarding the next generation budget smartphone from the company have started hitting the rumor mills. Recently, we came across reports regarding Realme's first 6000mAh battery smartphone and an official teaser of the same. Now, we have details regarding the launch of this device.

    Realme C15 Launch Details

    Well, a recent teaser shared by the Realme Indonesia website, Facebook page and Instagram handle state that the Realme C15 will be unveiled in the country on July 28. It also reveals that the smartphone will be available for purchase from the same day in the country. For now, there is no word regarding the global launch of this device or its pricing.

    Realme C15: What To Expect

    The teaser shared by the company shows that the smartphone will be fueled by a beefy 6000mAh battery along with support for 18W charging. It appears to arrive in two color options - Blue and Gray. The teaser does not divulge any other details regarding the device. However, from the teaser, we can expect the upcoming Realme smartphone to flaunt a small notch to house the selfie camera sensor and a quad-camera setup at the rear wherein the camera sensors will be positioned within a squarish module. Also, it appears to have slim bezels at the sides and a noticeable one at the bottom.

    Besides these, the rear of the device seems to house a physical fingerprint sensor, which makes sense as the C series smartphones carry affordable price points. And, the power and volume buttons seem to be positioned at the right. The Realme C15 appears to have a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

    This information comes just a few days after the launch of the Realme C11 launch in India and prior to the impending launch of the Realme 6i in the country. Having said that, we need to wait to see when the Realme C15 will be launched in the Indian market, which is one of the key markets for the fast-growing mobile brand.

