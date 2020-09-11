Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC Spotted On Geekbench News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme, one of the fast-growing smartphone brands appears to be working on another C series smartphone. Well, the device in question is likely dubbed Realme C17. As its name indicates, this new smartphone is believed to be meant for the budget segment. It has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database revealing its key specifications.

Recently, Realme C11 and Realme C15, two new budget smartphones were launched by the company. Now, it looks like it is prepping yet another budget device, the Realme C17 that is believed to see the light of the day sometime soon.

Realme C17 Geekbench Listing

From the Realme C17 Geekbench listing, it looks like the upcoming smartphone will get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC. The device appears to carry the model number RMX2101, which hints that it is the same smartphone that was spotted on a certification website earlier that was also tipped to be the Realme C17.

As per the benchmark listing, the Realme C17 is likely to arrive with a Snapdragon 460 SoC teamed up with 6GB of RAM and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. We can expect it to feature the Realme UI on top of the Android OS.

What To Expect From Realme C17?

From the existing speculations, the Realme C17 is said to flaunt a capacious 6000mAh battery to keep the lights turned on similar to the recently launched Realme C series smartphones. However, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the upcoming Realme smartphone.

To recall, the Realme C11 and Realme C15 were launched priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999 respectively. Eventually, we can expect the company is to price the Realme C17 could be priced around Rs. 10,000.

