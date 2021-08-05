Realme GT Master Edition Price And Storage Options Revealed; Here’s How Much It Will Cost News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has recently confirmed the launch of the next flagship GT series in India. However, the brand already announced the GT 5G smartphone in the European market and is now prepping up for the GT Master Edition launch. The latest development has revealed the price and storage options of the GT Master Edition in Europe.

Realme GT Master Edition Price Revealed

91mobiles (courtesy tipster Sudhanshu) have revealed the price and storage configuration of the smartphone. As per the info, the Realme GT Master Edition will start at EUR 349 (around Rs. 30,680) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model and EUR 399 (around Rs. 35,070) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM option. The report also suggests the device will be available in black, grey, and white color options.

Realme GT Master Edition Features

To recall, the Master GT Edition was originally launched last month in China alongside the Master Explorer Edition model. Both the models are designed by the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. The smartphone was announced with a Snapdragon 778G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Upfront, the device has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera department is handled by a triple-rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro. Other features of the Realme GT Master Edition include a 32MP selfie camera, a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and so on.

Realme GT Master Edition In India

In the latest #AskMadhav episode, the Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth confirmed the Realme GT 5G will launch in the country with the same specifications as the global variant. It is also confirmed to come above Rs. 30,000.

Considering this, we expect the Realme GT Master Edition will also arrive in India with the same price and specifications as the European variant. However, the launch date for the European market is yet to be announced. So, it remains to be seen whether the Europe launch takes place before the India launch. For the unaware, Realme is launching both the GT 5G and the GT Master Edition on August 18 in India.

