Realme GT Neo2 India Launch Officially Teased; SD870 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED Panel Confirmed
Realme is all set to bring the GT Neo2 smartphone this month to the country. Now, a dedicated microsite for the GT Neo2 has gone live on Realme's website which confirms an imminent launch. The teaser has also confirmed the phone will have similar features as the Chinese model. The Realme GT Neo2 is confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display with a 600Hz continuous touch sampling rate.
Realme GT Neo2 India Launch
The exact launch date of the Realme GT Neo2 is yet to be announced. However, we expect the launch is just around the corner as the brand has started teasing its arrival. Going by the previous report, the phone is said to launch just after Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale in India.
Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale will be live till Oct 10 which hints the phone could arrive in the second or third week of October in India. Additionally, the GT Neo2 will be available for purchase during the Diwali sale in November.
Realme GT Neo2 Features In India
Other features of the Realme GT Neo2 will include a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 65W SuperDart Charging support, Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 on top, and there will be a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.
The display will measure 6.62-inch and the chipset will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB default storage. For connectivity, the device will include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port for charging, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Moreover, the phone is also confirmed to come in the Mint Green color option in the country.
Realme GT Neo2 Expected Price In India
Recently, the European market pricing of the Realme GT Neo2 leaked online. The phone is said to start at EUR 369 (around Rs. 31,900) for the base variant. Considering this, we expect the Realme GT Neo2 will fall under Rs. 30,000 category in the country.
