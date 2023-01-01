Just In
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Gets Stable Android 13 Based Realme UI 4.0: Changelog
Realme launched its Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G mid-range smartphone in mid-2023 with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS. Now, the company has announced a stable version of its Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 OS for its Narzo 50 Pro device.
Realme will be pushing the Android 13 update in a phased manner. The company adds that it will be randomly pushed to a total of 15% of users. Those who have enrolled on the Early Access program are likely to receive the update earlier. A wider rollout will be initiated soon if no critical bugs are encountered. Ensure that your Narzo 50 Pro smartphone is running on RMX3395_11.A.05/ RMX3395_11.A.06/ RMX3395_11.A.07 firmware version to get the latest update.
Narzo 50 Pro 5G Realme UI 4.0 Android 13: Changelog
Aquamorphic Design
- Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.
- Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.
- Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.
- Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.
- Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.
- Optimizes UI layers for clearer and neater visual experience.
- Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.
- Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability. (GT Neo 3T only)
- Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.
- Optimizes fonts for better readability.
- Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.
- Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.
Efficiency
- Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
- Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.
- Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
- Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.
- Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open floating window inside apps for smooth operation.
- Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default • You can search content online and on your device.
Personalization
- Adds Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. (Narzo 50 Pro only)
- Optimises Multi-Screen Connect. You can open multiple mobile apps on a connected PC for efficient multitasking. (GT Neo 3T only)
- Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.
- Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.
Security & privacy
- Optimizes Private Safe
- Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy (GT Neo 3T only).
- Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection (GT Neo 3T only).
- The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.
Health & Digital wellbeing
- Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.
- When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space (GT Neo 3T only).
- Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space (GT Neo 3T only).
- Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.
Gaming experience
- Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.
