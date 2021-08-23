Realme Narzo 5G Now Available In 4GB + 64GB Variant: Should You Buy? News oi-Rohit Arora

Realme has announced the availability of a new storage variant of the Narzo 30 5G handset for price-conscious consumers. The new variant comes in 4GB + 64GB configuration and does not compromise on any other important features such as the 90Hz display, 5G connectivity, big battery, etc. Priced at Rs. 13,999, the new budget variant will be available for grabs starting August 24, 2021, 12:00 onwards on Flipkart, realme.com and mainline channels.

The Narzo 30 5G is a good overall package for consumers looking to buy an affordable 5G handset. It boasts a 90Hz fluid display, supports multiple 5G bands, and is powered by the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which also powers the Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, and the OPPO A53s. The chipset is fabricated on a 7nm process and features two high-performance CPU cores based on Arm Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.2GHz and six efficient cores (2GHz) based on Arm Cortex-A55.

The smartphone even offers a triple-slot SIM card, which means you get a dedicated memory card slot to expand the phone's storage. The Narzo 30 5G has a beefier 5,000 mAh battery cell, which easily lasts for more than a day on a heavy usage.

With the new storage variant, the budget 5G smartphone is now available at even more affordable price making it an excellent choice for price conscious buyers.

Realme is also hosting a festive sale to celebrate the 100 million fans landmark. The brand is organizing a five-day sale- Realme Fan Festival 2021, starting August 24 on Flipkart.com. During the five-day sale, you can avail some good discounts on the Realme smartphones and AIOT product offerings.

Below are some of the discounts and offers on the upcoming Realme festive day sale

• Rs. 1,000 discount on the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (6GB) and (8GB) variants.

• Rs. 4,000 discount on the Realme 7 Pro

• Rs. 3,000 discount on the Realme X7 Pro 5G

• Rs. 1,000 discount on the Realme X7 5G

• Rs. 2,000 discount on the Rrealme X7 Max 5G

• Rs. 200 off on the Realme Buds Wireless

• Rs. 500 off on the Realme Buds Air Neo

• Rs. 400 off on the Realme Buds Q

• Rs. 200 off on the Realme Buds Q2

• Rs. 300 off on the Realme Buds Air 2

• Rs. 2,000 prepaid discount on the Realme Watch S Pro

• Rs. 100 off on the Realme 18W 10,000mAh power bank

Besides, there are some decent discounts on the Realme Smart camera 360, Realme electronic toothbrushes, hair dryers, Realme soundbar and chargers.

Best Mobiles in India