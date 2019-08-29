Realme Q With Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC Could Likely Be A Rebranded Realme XT News oi-Vivek

Realme is all set to showcase a new smartphone on September 5th in China. The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. Now, the latest teaser confirms that the smartphone will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC.

The officially teased specifications of the Realme Q correlates with the Realme XT, which is all set to launch in India early next month. It looks like the company is rebranding the Realme XT as the Realme Q in China without making any changes to the specs sheet.

Realme XT

We have been testing the Realme XT, so do check out our first impression of the world's first 64MP camera smartphone. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.

Just like most of the Realme smartphones, the device has dual nano-SIM card slot with a dedicated microSD card for storage expansion. The smartphone supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device has a quad-camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is fueled by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Our Opinion On The Realme Q

Smartphone manufacturers like Huawei, Honor, and Xiaomi have already launched phones with various names in different markets. Considering the Realme XT as the Realme Q, it is likely to be limited to China. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme Q.

