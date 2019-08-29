ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Q With Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC Could Likely Be A Rebranded Realme XT

    By
    |

    Realme is all set to showcase a new smartphone on September 5th in China. The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. Now, the latest teaser confirms that the smartphone will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC.

    Realme Q Comes With Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC

     

    The officially teased specifications of the Realme Q correlates with the Realme XT, which is all set to launch in India early next month. It looks like the company is rebranding the Realme XT as the Realme Q in China without making any changes to the specs sheet.

    Realme XT

    We have been testing the Realme XT, so do check out our first impression of the world's first 64MP camera smartphone. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.

    Just like most of the Realme smartphones, the device has dual nano-SIM card slot with a dedicated microSD card for storage expansion. The smartphone supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

    The device has a quad-camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is fueled by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

    Our Opinion On The Realme Q

    Smartphone manufacturers like Huawei, Honor, and Xiaomi have already launched phones with various names in different markets. Considering the Realme XT as the Realme Q, it is likely to be limited to China. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme Q.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme xt realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue