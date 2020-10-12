Realme Q2 Key Specs, Design Leak Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is geared up to unveil the next-generation smartphone in the Q series dubbed Realme Q2 in the Chinese market tomorrow. From the existing reports regarding this smartphone, it looks like the company could take the wraps off two smartphones - Realme Q2 and Realme Q2 Pro. Along with the Realme Q2 series, it looks like the company will also unveil the Realme Buds Air Pro and the Electric Toothbrush in the country.

Realme Q2 Details Leak

In the meantime, a reliable tipster has taken to Weibo to share the key details of the upcoming smartphone. Going by the same, the Realme Q2 could be priced between 1,299 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,200) and 1,599 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,400). Also, the tipster has shared some light on its key specifications.

From the existing report, the Realme Q2 could be launched with an LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to get the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. And, this upcoming Realme smartphone is likely to make use of a 5000mAh battery along with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge technology. The other aspect that has been hinted is the presence of a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

Realme Q2 Rear Design

The Weibo post also carries an image showing the rear design of the Realme Q2, which is identical to what we saw on TENAA when the smartphones with the model numbers RMX2117 and RMX2173 cleared the certification database. There appear to be a rectangular camera module at the top left corner and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Notably, the Realme Q2 appears to be the first smartphone from the company to run the Realme UI 2.0 pre-installed. The new skin will run on top of Android 10. The TENAA listing that hit the web last week pointed out at the presence of a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space. We can get to know the final specifications at the time of its announcement tomorrow.

