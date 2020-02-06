Realme Teases Its First Global Launch At MWC 2020: What To Expect? News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme is going to conduct its first-ever global launch at MWC 2020 and the company has already started teasing about it. In the latest teaser, the company has posted an image sharing the location coordinates of Barcelona. The teaser was posted on the company's European Twitter handle, the coordinates of Barcelona clearly shows that the company is indicating towards MWC 2020.

According to the reports, this is the first global launch by the company and there are no hints on the smartphone which is going to be revealed at the event. The company is said to launch its Snapdragon 865 SoC-powered smartphone, Realme is also speculated to showcase its smart TV at MWC 2020.

"If there were a realme global launch event, where it would be?

Shout out your answer here!" reads Realme Twitter post. The post is attached with an image showing coordinates of the place where its the global launch is going to happen.

If there were a realme global launch event, where it would be?



Shout out your answer here! pic.twitter.com/lo5Ngu5WX7 — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) February 5, 2020

The coordinates are leading to Fira Gran Via, where GSMA group has organised the MWC 2020. The Twitter teaser has not confirmed anything about the smartphone or any other product which the company is planning to launch. At this point, we can only guess and wait for MWC 2020 to kick off.

The reports suggest that Realme will try to create an impact at the event with the launch of a powerful phone because this is the first global launch. Rumors suggest that the company will launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 865 SoC, and recently a mysterious smartphone from the company was also spotted on AnTuTu listing.

Meanwhile, Francis Wang, Chief Marketing Officer of Realme India has also hinted on a launch of the TV at MWC 2020. Madhav Sheth has already confirmed that the company will launch a fitness band this month, so we can expect the launch of the Realme band at the Barcelona event as well.

