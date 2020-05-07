Realme To Finally Launch Narzo Series Smartphones On May 11: How To Watch Live Stream News oi-Rohit Arora

Realme has just dropped a new launch date for the Narzo-series smartphones after postponing the launch twice in the last month. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will now host the digital launch event on 11th May, 2020 at 12:30 pm. A pre-recorded video will be played on the company's YouTube and social media channels since all on-ground activities has been halted due to the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Notably, the new series will offer two affordable handsets- Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A. Both the smartphones will flaunt triple-lens rear cameras and will run on RealmeUI out-of-the-box. The Realme Narzo 10A will most likely be priced under Rs. 10,000 for the entry-level variant, whereas the top-most variant of the Realme Narzo 10 could cost Rs. 14,999. Let's have a look at the specifications and features of the upcoming Realme smartphones.

Realme Narzo-Series Key Specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A are going to be budget handsets with focus on camera performance. Both the handsets will feature AI-enabled rear cameras with multiple sensors. The Narzo 10 will flaunt an AI-enabled quad-lens rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor paired with 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

The 48MP primary sensor will most probably use a Samsung-made sensor. For selfies, the Realme Narzo 10 will most likely offer a 16MP selfie camera with 1080p@30fps video recording support.

The Realme Narzo 10 will flaunt a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 720p resolution. The smartphone will be powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) chipset and will be available in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. It will most likely offer up to 128 GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card slot up to 256 GB.

The Realme Narzo 10A will also feature a 6.5 inches, 720 x 1600p display with a water drop notch. The smartphone will flaunt a triple-lens rear camera setup featuring a 12MP + 2MP + 2MP configuration. The handset will most likely sport a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The variant will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and will most likely be available in 3GB and 4GB RAM configurations with 32GB and 64GB built-in memory.

Both the smartphones will be backed by a beefier 5,000mAh battery cell and will run on realmeUI based on Android 10. The new handsets will be unveiled in some vibrant new color schemes.

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A Availability

We can expect the brand to start selling the new smartphones on the launch day itself as the company on Tuesday announced the commencement of online orders of its products in the Indian market. The Realme Narzo series smartphones will most likely be available for purchase through online channels including realme.com and on Amazon.in.

Make sure you check your respective zone before placing the order as the order deliveries will be completed on basis of Center's issuance of a circular on recommencing the delivery of non-essential items in Orange and Green Zones in the country.

