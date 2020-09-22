Just In
Realme To Launch 100 AIoT Products In 2021: VP Madhav Sheth
After launching the Narzo 20 series of smartphones, Realme is now all set to bring several products in other categories in the country. Besides, the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to grab a 20 to 25 percent market share during the festive season.
Now in interaction with Gizbot, Madhav Sheth - Vice President, Realme, and Chief Executive Officer has shared details about the upcoming products in the other categories. "We are planning to introduce products in our smart speaker category, along with more stylish smartwatches, premium high-end TVs, various accessories ranging from in-car chargers, backpacks to stylish luggage cases, and smart home gadgets," he said.
He also shared that the company will bring a full range of AIoT products soon. In fact, the company is planning to launch 100 AIoT products in 2021. Besides, the company is aiming to capture a 20-25 percent market during the festive season.
"We are eagerly looking forward to the festive season and are quite optimistic about it with many new launches across AIoT and smartphones. We plan to be the No. 1 online brand in India and are aiming 20-25 percent of overall market share during the festive season," Sheth said.
Realme Plans To Sell 30 Million Smartphones By The End Of This Year
Apart from launching AIoT devices, the smartphone maker is planning to sell 30 million smartphones and eight million AIoT products by the end of this year. "We do not disclose overall sales, but out of the 25 million global shipments, 16.2 million shipments were from the Indian market in 2019. We expect to reach sales of 30 million smartphones and 8 million AIOT products by the end of 2020," Sheth added.
Besides, the company has launched three handsets in the country. The Narzo 20, Narzo 20 A, and the Narzo 20 Pro are priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB variant, while the 4GB version will cost your Rs. 10, 499. The Narzo 20 A also comes in two variants, i.e. Rs. 8,499, and Rs. 9,499. Lastly, the Narzo 20 Pro will be available at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999.
