Realme X Geekbench listing doesn’t show Snapdragon 730 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu More details regarding Realme X emerge online before its official launch.

Realme is creating a lot of buzz in the smartphone industry these days and has been quite successful in one year of its existence. The company entered the Chinese market recently and is all set to launch the first smartphones in the country in the coming days.

Well, at the launch event on May 15, Realme X, the company's first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera is likely to be unveiled in China. This smartphone is speculated to get the power from the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC based on the 8nm process as the Samsung Galaxy A80 that went official in April. Now, the upcoming Realme smartphone has appeared on Geekbench revealing some of its specifications.

Realme X benchmark listing

The Geekbench listing of the Realme X shows that the smartphone carries the model number RMX1901. It hints at the presence of a Snapdragon 710 SoC and not Snapdragon 730 SoC as speculated earlier. It also appears to feature 8GB RAM and run Android 9 Pie. The device appears to have scored 1506 points in the single-core test and 5387 points in the multi-core test.

Realme X Youth/Lite specs

At the launch event next week, the company is expected to take the wraps off two of its smartphones - Realme X and Realme X Youth/Lite edition. As the name suggests, the latter appears to be a toned down variant with downgraded specifications. It was spotted on a TENAA listing revealing the key specifications.

Going by the same, the device is likely to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED notchless display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Both these smartphones are said to feature a pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor justifying the presence of a notchless display. The other aspects include a Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space with no support for a microSD card (sounds weird).

For imaging, this smartphone is likely to arrive with dual rear cameras - 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor and 5MP secondary sensor and a 16MP pop-up selfie camera. The other goodies on board are likely to include a 3700mAh battery and Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0.