Realme X real-life images surfaces online: Indicates a plastic unibody design News oi-Vivek Realme X will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

Realme X is one of the most anticipated smartphones from Realme, as the smartphone is expected to introduce a lot of premium features in the budget segment. Now, the real-life images of the Realme X have surfaced online.

Same plastic unibody design

From the first look, the Realme X seems more like the Realme 3 Pro with a polycarbonate unibody design. The device has a flushed design and will be available in Punk Blue and Steam White colors. The rear case houses the dual camera set up at the back with a single tone LED flash. There is no indentation for the physical fingerprint sensor, as the smartphone is most likely to come with an in-display sensor.

The Realme X has a dual camera setup, out of which, the primary sensor is expected to be a 48 MP shooter (probably Sony IMX586) with a secondary 5 MP depth camera.

A recent listing on Geekbench suggests that the Realme X will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Realme 3 Pro with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The device is most likely to come with a 6.3 or 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is expected to carry a 3700 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 20W VOOC fast charging via USB type-C port, which makes it the first Realme phone with a type C connector.

According to leaks and speculations, the smartphone will come with a price tag of 1999 Yuan (Rs 20,000) for the base variant in China, which makes it the most expensive Realme smartphone. Along with the Realme X, the company is also expected to launch the Realme X Youth Edition on the 15th of May 2019.