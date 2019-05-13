ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme X real-life images surfaces online: Indicates a plastic unibody design

    Realme X will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

    By
    |

    Realme X is one of the most anticipated smartphones from Realme, as the smartphone is expected to introduce a lot of premium features in the budget segment. Now, the real-life images of the Realme X have surfaced online.

    Realme X real-life images surfaces online: Indicates a plastic design

     

    Same plastic unibody design

    From the first look, the Realme X seems more like the Realme 3 Pro with a polycarbonate unibody design. The device has a flushed design and will be available in Punk Blue and Steam White colors. The rear case houses the dual camera set up at the back with a single tone LED flash. There is no indentation for the physical fingerprint sensor, as the smartphone is most likely to come with an in-display sensor.

    The Realme X has a dual camera setup, out of which, the primary sensor is expected to be a 48 MP shooter (probably Sony IMX586) with a secondary 5 MP depth camera.

    A recent listing on Geekbench suggests that the Realme X will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Realme 3 Pro with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

    The device is most likely to come with a 6.3 or 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is expected to carry a 3700 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 20W VOOC fast charging via USB type-C port, which makes it the first Realme phone with a type C connector.

     

    According to leaks and speculations, the smartphone will come with a price tag of 1999 Yuan (Rs 20,000) for the base variant in China, which makes it the most expensive Realme smartphone. Along with the Realme X, the company is also expected to launch the Realme X Youth Edition on the 15th of May 2019.

    Read More About: realme x realme news smartphones
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue