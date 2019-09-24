Realme X2 Announced With 64MP Quad Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme X2, which was teased constantly by the company of late has just been announced in China. Being the sequel to the Realme X launched earlier this year, the X2 comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup at its rear, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

Realme X2 Expected Price In India

Realme X2 has been unveiled in Pearl Blue and Pearl White color options. It comes in two storage options - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000) and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 1899 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000). It has been confirmed that the device will be launched in India in December with the rebranded moniker Realme XT 730G.

Realme X2 Specifications And Features

Realme X2 comes fitted with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor based on the 8nm process paired with Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage space. It comes with a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0, the newly launched Realme smartphone features a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at its rear and exhibits hyperbola light effect. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, dual SIM support, and a USB Type-C port.

For imaging, Realme X2 flaunts quad cameras at its rear with a 64MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, EIS and LED flash, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a 32MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. A 4000mAh battery powers the Realme X2 with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging, which is touted to charge the smartphone up to 67% in just 30 minutes.

Our Take On Realme X2

Well, Realme combats with many other smartphone brands selling devices in similar price segments, but Redmi is its arc rival. Having said that, the Realme X2 with a 64MP quad-camera module will be a stiff challenger to the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

