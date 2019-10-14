Realme X2 Pro Hands-On Video Leaked Ahead Of October 15 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme X2 Pro, the first flagship smartphone by Realme is set to debut tomorrow in China. The specifications and features of the device have been tipped online numerous times. By now, we know that the device will offer a quad-camera setup, an FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset. Now, a new leak has revealed the device in full glory.

Realme X2 Pro Hands-On Video Leaks Online

The hands-on video of the Realme X2 Pro has been shared online by a Chinese leakster (Sparrows News) revealing both front and the rear panel. The video reveals a quad-camera setup aligned vertically at the center.

Also, the Realme branding is inscribed next to the camera setup (on the right). This is a change from the usual bottom-left branding. That's not it, the official renders of the device has also been shared on Weibo.

The images shared by Realme CMO reveals a Poseidon Blue color option. While the device is officially launching tomorrow in China, its Indian launch is tipped in December by the company's CEO, Madhav Sheth.

Realme X2 Rumored Specifications And Features

Realme has teased the 90Hz display on the X2 Pro and some leaks suggest a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. There will be waterdrop notch housing the selfie camera. The device is confirmed to feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset aided by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB online storage. It is said to come pre-installed with Android Pie OS layered with a Color OS 6.1 skin.

The Realme X2 Pro will sport a quad-rear camera setup similar to the Realme XT. The camera sensors are likely to be a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens with 115-degree FoV, and a depth sensor.

For selfies and video calling, it could come with a 16MP sensor upfront (f/2.0 aperture). The smartphone could get its fuel from a 3,900 mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash charge support.

The on-sheet specifications of the Realme X2 Pro indicate a capable handset in the making. Realme is already giving a tough time to its counterparts like Xiaomi and Honor. It would be interesting to see in which price bucket this device launches and how well it fairs against other premium smartphones.

