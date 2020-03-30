ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme X2 Series Starts Receiving Stable Android 10-Based Realme UI Update In India

    By
    |

    Realme X2 is one of the most popular value flagship smartphone lineups in India. This series comprises of the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro, both of which are equipped with some top-of-the-line hardware. Both the devices were launched with the Android Pie OS and the company had started testing the new Android 10-based Realme UI skin's update in India earlier this year. Now, both smartphones are receiving the latest Android 10 OS update in the country.

    Realme X2 Series Starts Receiving Stable Android 10 Update In India

     

    Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro Android 10 Update In India

    Realme has released the new update for the standard Realme X2 with the firmware build number RMX1992AEX_11.C.05. While the Realme X2 Pro gets an update with the model number RMX1931EX_11_A.10.

    Notably, the update is rolling out as an OTA to both devices in a staged manner and will take a while for it to be available to all the users. Alternatively, the update can also be checked manually in the Software Update section in the Settings menu.

    Realme X2 Series Android 10 Update Changelog

    The stable Android 10-based Realme UI update for both smartphones brings a similar set of features. The new Realme UI brings a change to the overall design of the interface and optimizes the Smart Sidebar by adding some new features. It also enhances the Navigation gestures and now the device supports navigations in landscape mode as well.

    The overall system on both devices is also optimized via the new update. The Android 10-based Realme UI brings a new focus mode, charging animation and a pause feature for screen recording. The update also comes with a new optimized Quick Settings tab for easy single-hand usability.

    Additionally, it optimizes the camera UI on both units and also the Album UI for a clear structure and photo thumbnails. The update also brings a fix for general bugs and optimizes the overall device security.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X