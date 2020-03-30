Realme X2 Series Starts Receiving Stable Android 10-Based Realme UI Update In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme X2 is one of the most popular value flagship smartphone lineups in India. This series comprises of the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro, both of which are equipped with some top-of-the-line hardware. Both the devices were launched with the Android Pie OS and the company had started testing the new Android 10-based Realme UI skin's update in India earlier this year. Now, both smartphones are receiving the latest Android 10 OS update in the country.

Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro Android 10 Update In India

Realme has released the new update for the standard Realme X2 with the firmware build number RMX1992AEX_11.C.05. While the Realme X2 Pro gets an update with the model number RMX1931EX_11_A.10.

Notably, the update is rolling out as an OTA to both devices in a staged manner and will take a while for it to be available to all the users. Alternatively, the update can also be checked manually in the Software Update section in the Settings menu.

Realme X2 Series Android 10 Update Changelog

The stable Android 10-based Realme UI update for both smartphones brings a similar set of features. The new Realme UI brings a change to the overall design of the interface and optimizes the Smart Sidebar by adding some new features. It also enhances the Navigation gestures and now the device supports navigations in landscape mode as well.

The overall system on both devices is also optimized via the new update. The Android 10-based Realme UI brings a new focus mode, charging animation and a pause feature for screen recording. The update also comes with a new optimized Quick Settings tab for easy single-hand usability.

Additionally, it optimizes the camera UI on both units and also the Album UI for a clear structure and photo thumbnails. The update also brings a fix for general bugs and optimizes the overall device security.

