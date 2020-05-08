Realme X3 Pro AnTuTu Listing Shows Snapdragon 865 SoC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Realme is working on another smartphone featuring the latest and most powerful Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 865 SoC apart from the Realme X3. Likely to be dubbed, Realme X3 Pro, this smartphone has been surfacing on numerous rumors and speculations from time to time. Now, we have come across yet another report revealing some details of this upcoming smartphone.

Besides this, the alleged Realme X3 Pro seems to carry a similar model number as that of the Realme X3 with the model number RMX2141. Notably, the model of the Realme X3 SuperZoom is RMX2086 and this smartphone is said to feature a Snapdragon 855+ SoC similar to the Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X3 Pro AnTuTu Listing

In a recent development, the Realme X3 Pro AnTuTu listing has been leaked online before its launch. The leaked AnTuTu benchmark listing shows that the device has managed to score over 600,000 points. This score makes it evident that the smartphone uses the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

When it comes to the benchmark listing spotted the popular tipster @IceUniverse, Realme X3 Pro is said to arrive with UFS 3.1 storage space instead of UFS 3.0 flash storage in the Realme X2 Pro. The tipster claims that this smartphone from Realme could be a gaming device. If the alleged Realme X3 Pro is on cards, then we can expect it to have relatively upgraded specifications than those of the Realme X3. However, the company is yet to confirm the same.

What We Think

Back in April, we came across a leaked image of an unannounced Realme smartphone. While nothing much is known about the device in question, then we can assume it to be so. In that case, the all-new design that we have never seen before. It looks like a premium offering from the company. feature a unique rear design similar to that of the Oppo Reno 3 smartphone launched last year.

But we cannot come to any conclusion right now as there isn't an official confirmation from Realme regarding the same. We can wait for an official confirmation and further details regarding the device to surface online.

Best Mobiles in India