ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme X3 Series To Be Powered By Snapdragon 855+ Processor: Better Than Competition?

    By
    |

    Realme is set to launch the Realme X3 phones on June 25. Ahead of the launch, the Realme is teasing a few specifications on Flipkart. The latest update, however, comes from Realme India chief Madhav Sheth, who notes that the Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor.

    Realme X3 Series To Be Powered By Snapdragon 855+ Processor

     

    Realme X3 Series Processors Teased

    The Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom both will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Sheth further noted that the processor has been introduced for the 'first time in this segment', giving us a hint about the price tag. The tweet also includes a GPU and the CPU performance, along with the AnTuTu comparison against the Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 730G processors.

    As expected, the scorecard reveals that the Snapdragon 855+ processor is much better. Also, the Flipkart teaser page further reveals that the AnTuTu score of 517,743, which is hyped as the highest in the segment. The Flipkart teaser page also confirms that the Realme X3 processors are clocked at 2.96GHz, integrating UFS 3.0 storage for faster transfer speed.

    A 120Hz refresh rate is also teased; along with a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge. It should also be noted that a few of these features could be exclusive to the Realme X3 SuperZoom, the higher variant of the two. Also, both the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom will run Android 10 with Realme UI custom skin on top. The phones are expected to include a 12GB RAM variant as well.

     

    Realme X3 Series Vs Other Mid-Range Smartphones

    The tweet comparing the CPU and GPU performance of the Realme X3 series has upped the game for the mid-range smartphone segment. One of the other upcoming mid-range smartphones includes the OnePlus Z, which is expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

    Looking at the above comparison, the Realme X3 series has a higher score. However, we can't deny that the OnePlus Z is teased to have 5G support which could make a huge difference. It's hard to draw a concrete comparison as neither of the smartphones has hit the market yet. The Realme X3 series will launch on June 25 and we'll know more then.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news realme smartphones snapdragon
    Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X