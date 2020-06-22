Realme X3 Series To Be Powered By Snapdragon 855+ Processor: Better Than Competition? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is set to launch the Realme X3 phones on June 25. Ahead of the launch, the Realme is teasing a few specifications on Flipkart. The latest update, however, comes from Realme India chief Madhav Sheth, who notes that the Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor.

Realme X3 Series Processors Teased

The Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom both will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Sheth further noted that the processor has been introduced for the 'first time in this segment', giving us a hint about the price tag. The tweet also includes a GPU and the CPU performance, along with the AnTuTu comparison against the Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 730G processors.

As expected, the scorecard reveals that the Snapdragon 855+ processor is much better. Also, the Flipkart teaser page further reveals that the AnTuTu score of 517,743, which is hyped as the highest in the segment. The Flipkart teaser page also confirms that the Realme X3 processors are clocked at 2.96GHz, integrating UFS 3.0 storage for faster transfer speed.

You've asked for Snapdragon 855+ & here we are with #realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom, for the 1st time in this segment.

RT & tell me how much you know about the real X. pic.twitter.com/kPtwsTgcBy — Madhav (@MadhavSheth1) June 20, 2020

A 120Hz refresh rate is also teased; along with a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge. It should also be noted that a few of these features could be exclusive to the Realme X3 SuperZoom, the higher variant of the two. Also, both the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom will run Android 10 with Realme UI custom skin on top. The phones are expected to include a 12GB RAM variant as well.

Realme X3 Series Vs Other Mid-Range Smartphones

The tweet comparing the CPU and GPU performance of the Realme X3 series has upped the game for the mid-range smartphone segment. One of the other upcoming mid-range smartphones includes the OnePlus Z, which is expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

Looking at the above comparison, the Realme X3 series has a higher score. However, we can't deny that the OnePlus Z is teased to have 5G support which could make a huge difference. It's hard to draw a concrete comparison as neither of the smartphones has hit the market yet. The Realme X3 series will launch on June 25 and we'll know more then.

