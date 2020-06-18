ENGLISH

    Realme X3, Realme X3 Zoom Spotted On Flipkart Ahead Of Launch

    By
    |

    Realme is buckling up to launch the Realme X3 series on June 25. Ahead of the launch, the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom have been spotted on the Flipkart listing. The new Realme smartphones will ship as Flipkart Unique gadgets. Plus, the Flipkart listing has given more details about the Realme X3 series.

    Realme X3, Realme X3 Zoom Spotted On Flipkart

     

    Realme X3 Series Expected Features

    Since the Realme X3 series was already launched, we can expect similar features with the India launch. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to launch with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. A 6.6-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support is also expected.

    Under the hood, the Realme X3 SuperZoom packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, without 5G support. The same is expected in the India launch. The smartphone runs Android 10 with Realme UI custom skin on top.

    The key highlight of the Realme X3 series is the camera modules. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is said to feature a 64MP shooter with the Samsung GW1 sensor. The other three cameras include an 8MP periscope lens for optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro lens.

    There is a dual-selfie camera setup with a 32MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. As the name suggests, the Realme SuperZoom is said to have high optical zooming capabilities, with up to 60x zoom support.

    Realme X3 Series Launch

    The Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom will launch on June 25 at 12:30 PM in India. Although the smartphones were launched back in May globally, it's coming to the Indian market now. The Flipkart listing page highlights the zooming capabilities and the Starry mode of the new Realme smartphones.

    Furthermore, the listing also highlights Realme X3 SuperZoom Nightscapre 4.0 and the Tripod mode. Also, the smartphone debuted with a price tag of EUR 499, which is around Rs. 41,500. The price of the smartphone will be revealed once launched. It'll be interesting to see the Realme X3 series competing with the likes of Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, OnePlus 7T, iQOO 3, and others.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
