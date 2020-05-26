ENGLISH

    Realme X3 SuperZoom Launch Today: Livestream, Expected Specs And More

    By
    |

    After numerous rumors and leaks, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is all set to be unveiled today. The smartphone is teased to arrive with insane 60x zoom capabilities and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Alongside this smartphone, the company is also believed to take the wraps off the true wireless earbuds and fitness band.

    Notably, Realme is expected to launch the Realme Buds Air Neo that was launched in India recently. It might also launch the Realme Band that is already available in India and China in the European markets. We will get to know more details regarding the Realme products that will be launched today in some time.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom Livestream

    The Realme X3 SuperZoom will be unveiled at a launch event slated to debut at 10:30 PM CET (2 PM IST) today. The online launch event will be livestreamed via the company's official website and social media channels such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. You can watch the livestream and get the updates as they unfold from the social media handles and website.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom Expectations

    Reports regarding the Realme X3 SuperZoom have been making rounds on the internet for the past few months. It has already been confirmed that the smartphone might be launched with enhanced zoom support and a 120Hz display. Furthermore, there is official confirmation from the company CEO that the smartphone could be launched with dedicated zoom and Starry Mode support. He also confirmed the launch of the upcoming Realme smartphone in the Indian market.

    Previous speculations have hinted at the presence of a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is said to get the power from a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

     

    For imaging, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is believed to feature six camera units with a quad-camera setup at its rear and a dual punch-hole cutout at the front. At the rear, the smartphone is said to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor and 16MP + 2MP sensor combination at the front.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 10:55 [IST]
