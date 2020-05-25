Realme X3 SuperZoom Teaser Reveals Snapdragon 855+ Chipset Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme's upcoming event is set to unveil a couple of new products, including the much-awaited Realme X3 series with the Realme X3 SuperZoom. The company has now released a couple of teasers revealing key specifications of the Realme X3 SuperZoom. We now know that the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

The teaser has given away a couple of key information about the Realme X3 SuperZoom. It's now been confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 120Hz refresh rate screen, expected on a 6.57-inch screen. As Realme will be pushing the smartphone into the affordable segment, it will likely pack an LCD panel and not AMOLED.

Having an LCD panel further confirms that there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The teaser also reveals that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will have a design that's quite similar to the Realme X2 Pro. However, the key difference is the pill notch on the Realme X3 SuperZoom, unlike the waterdrop notch on the Realme X2 Pro.

As noted earlier, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which is expected to give it a smooth and enhanced experience. The phone may ship with multiple variants and at least one variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage is expected.

Soon you will be able to know all the details of the #realmeX3SuperZoom.



Don't miss our next Launch: 26/05 at 10:30 CEST pic.twitter.com/P8wZ0XUFed — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) May 22, 2020

Realme X3 SuperZoom Features

Apart from these, the camera details of the Realme X3 SuperZoom were revealed in a previous report. We expect to see a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP periscope sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. A dual selfie camera is expected with a 32MP main sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Further, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to pack a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The smartphone is said to run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Earlier reports had also noted Stereo speakers on the smartphone.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Launch

The Realme event extending for two days on May 25 and May 26 is set to launch a couple of new products including the Realme Buds Air Neo, the much-hyped Realme Watch, Realme TV, and more. The second day of the online event will have the Realme X3 smartphone series launch. We'll know more about the Realme X3 SuperZoom at its launch on May 26.

Best Mobiles in India