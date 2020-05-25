Just In
- 34 min ago Huawei Enjoy Z 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G Processor Launched In Affordable 5G Segment
-
- 6 hrs ago Moto G8 Power Lite Vs Other Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
- 11 hrs ago Reliance Jio Discontinues Rs. 98, Rs. 1,299 And Some Add-On Packs
- 16 hrs ago How To Type In Multiple Languages At The Same Time On Android
Don't Miss
- Sports Clubs forced to rethink recruitment strategy as virus impacts transfer market
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19 At Manesar Plant After Restart Of Operations
- Movies Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar Unite For Video Tribute To Frontline Workers: You Are Real Heroes
- News Domestic flights resume after two months; many say flights cancelled without notice
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Stylish Looks That Proves He Has Distinctive Fashion Sense
- Finance Why Zee Entertainment Shares Could Fall On Tuesday?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu & Kashmir In May
- Education CBSE Cyber Safety Handbook For Students Classes 9 To 12
Realme X3 SuperZoom Teaser Reveals Snapdragon 855+ Chipset Ahead Of Launch
Realme's upcoming event is set to unveil a couple of new products, including the much-awaited Realme X3 series with the Realme X3 SuperZoom. The company has now released a couple of teasers revealing key specifications of the Realme X3 SuperZoom. We now know that the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset.
Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications
The teaser has given away a couple of key information about the Realme X3 SuperZoom. It's now been confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 120Hz refresh rate screen, expected on a 6.57-inch screen. As Realme will be pushing the smartphone into the affordable segment, it will likely pack an LCD panel and not AMOLED.
Having an LCD panel further confirms that there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The teaser also reveals that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will have a design that's quite similar to the Realme X2 Pro. However, the key difference is the pill notch on the Realme X3 SuperZoom, unlike the waterdrop notch on the Realme X2 Pro.
As noted earlier, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which is expected to give it a smooth and enhanced experience. The phone may ship with multiple variants and at least one variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage is expected.
Soon you will be able to know all the details of the #realmeX3SuperZoom.— realme Europe (@realmeeurope) May 22, 2020
Don't miss our next Launch: 26/05 at 10:30 CEST pic.twitter.com/P8wZ0XUFed
Realme X3 SuperZoom Features
Apart from these, the camera details of the Realme X3 SuperZoom were revealed in a previous report. We expect to see a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP periscope sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. A dual selfie camera is expected with a 32MP main sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter.
Further, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to pack a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The smartphone is said to run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Earlier reports had also noted Stereo speakers on the smartphone.
Realme X3 SuperZoom Launch
The Realme event extending for two days on May 25 and May 26 is set to launch a couple of new products including the Realme Buds Air Neo, the much-hyped Realme Watch, Realme TV, and more. The second day of the online event will have the Realme X3 smartphone series launch. We'll know more about the Realme X3 SuperZoom at its launch on May 26.
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
27,990
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
19,880
-
22,740
-
13,620
-
32,850
-
40,790
-
9,999
-
24,500
-
2,190
-
21,360
-
23,426