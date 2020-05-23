ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Samples Reveal Zoom Features

    By
    |

    The Realme X3 SuperZoom, one of the highly rumored smartphones from the company expected to feature insane camera specs is all set to be unveiled in Europe on May 26. As its name indicates, this smartphone is expected to feature exceptional camera zoom capabilities. While we have already come across some key aspects, the official camera samples clicking using the smartphone have emerged online.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Samples Reveal Zoom Features

     

    Well, the official Realme Europe Twitter handle has shared a trio of camera samples clicking using Realme X3 SuperZoom. These camera samples show that the smartphone will arrive with impressive hybrid camera capabilities including a periscope camera, 60xdigital zoom, and much more.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Samples

    The three camera samples shared officially the company show the different magnification levels from 1x to 60x with the middle option being 5x. Notably, this is where the purely optical zoom capability ends. One of the camera samples appears to be impressive retaining fairly good details without over-sharpening the object. One of the shots clicked using 60x zoom shows grainier details but it is legible. Though there is some level of noise, we cannot expect more spectacular results at this level of zoom.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom: What To Expect

    When it comes to design, the Realme X3 SuperZoom appears to have a striking resemblance to that of the Realme X50. It appears to flaunt a quad-camera setup at the rear with vertically stacked camera sensors at the top left. There seems to be an 8MP periscope lens with 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom capabilities. This smartphone is believed to have an additional 64MP sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro lens.

     

    Besides the camera department, the upcoming Realme smartphone is believed to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a 6.6-inch LCD FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 32MP selfie camera sensor on board.The other goodies expected to be a part of the Realme X3 SuperZoom include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 4200mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Flash Charge technology. With only a few more days left for the unveiling of this smartphone, we can get except more details to be revealed soon.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X