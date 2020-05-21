Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Likely To Fall In Mid-June News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Rumors are rife about the Realme X3 SuperZoom, the sequel to the Realme X2 Pro launched last year. The upcoming smartphone is believed to arrive with advanced hardware and premium features. Unlike the high-end flagship smartphones from other brands that use the most powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC, this upcoming smartphone is believed to use the dated Snapdragon 855 SoC as it will be an affordable flagship.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is all set to be unveiled in China on May 25 at an event alongside a slew of other products including the Realme X50 series, the first Realme Smart TV, and Realme Watch. Besides these, it looks like the Realme smartphone with insane camera capabilities will be launched in the global markets as well sometime soon.

Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Hinted

In the meantime, a report by 91mobiles citing sources close to the brand reveals that the Realme X3 SuperZoom could be launched in India in mid-June. This timeframe makes sense as the Realme Watch and Realme TV are slated to be launched in the country in the coming days. However, the report does not reveal an exact launch date for the upcoming Realme smartphone. And, we can expect the company to decide on a date based on the situation in the country caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Features

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has been teased to flaunt a new Starry Mode feature and a 60x zoom lens. The standard variant of the smartphone is likely to use a mid-range processor but there isn't an official confirmation regarding the same. In the meantime, the Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to tease an image of a starry sky likely shot using the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

The highlight of the upcoming smartphone is believed to be the 60x digital zoom capabilities. And, the Starry Mode feature is likely believed to capture the Milky Way, which sounds insane. Besides this, the device is said to flaunt dual punch-hole cutouts at the front, a quad-camera setup at the rear, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is also said that the display on the Realme X3 SuperZoom will have a faster refresh rate of 120Hz. We can get to know further details in the coming days.

What We Think

Given that the smartphones from Samsung, Huawei and others with insane zoom capabilities are priced at a premium, the Realme X3 SuperZoom with 60x zoom is likely believed to be relatively more affordable. The launch of this smartphone could raise the benchmark for smartphone camera capabilities.

Best Mobiles in India