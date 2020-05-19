Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Live Images, Specifications Tipped Online

Photo Credit:

Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Leaked Images And Specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition leaked images have been spotted at tech-hangout.com by the noted tipster Ishan Aggarwal. Going by the leaked set of images, the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition seems to bear similar design elements as the standard Realme X50 5G.

#realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom have leaked through a website: https://t.co/LFpenflJky...

-SD855+

-6.6" Full HD+ 120hz LCD

-4,200mAh, 30W Dart Flash Charge

-12/256GB

-64MP (f/1.8, GW1)+8MP (119-degree,F/2.3)+ 8MP (F/3.4, 5X Optical, 60X Digital Zoom, OIS)+ 2MP(Macro, F/2.4)

1/2 pic.twitter.com/IcgPGoMcGb — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 18, 2020

The device will sport a tall display with a pill-shaped punch-hole for dual-selfie cameras placed on the top-left. While the bezels on the sides are thin, they are slightly thick at the top and bottom. The rear panel is also identical to the X50 5G. It features a gradient rear panel and sports a vertical quad-camera setup positioned on the top-left corner. The device is tipped to come in Glacier Blue and Arctic White color options.

Also, the device will be accommodating a fingerprint scanner on the side panel as a measure of biometric authentication. The leaked set of images also have the retail box with the X3 branding. The box contents seen in the image include the main unit, SIM card ejector tool, charger, user manual, and a transparent TPU cover.

Now coming to the newly leaked specifications, the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition is said to launch with a 6.6-inch LCD display which is said to offer an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is said to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor which has been suggested by the previous leaks as well.

As far as the configuration is confirmed, the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition is likely to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. We don't know if the company plans on bringing multiple variants or just the one suggested. While the software is not mentioned, the device is probably going to arrive with Android 10-based Realme UI skin.

The quad-rear camera setup might be equipped with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The setup will be completed via an 8MP wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, an 8MP periscope sensor with 5X optical zoom, and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. Rounding off the spec-sheet will be a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dwart Flash charging technology.

