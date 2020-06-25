Realme X3 With 120Hz Display Launched In India; Should You Buy? News oi-Vivek

Realme has officially launched the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom in India. The main difference between these two models is the camera implementation, while the rest of the specifications are identical.

Realme X3 Specifications

The Realme X3 is a bit more affordable, even though it is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Though this is no more the flagship SoC from Qualcomm, it is the best performing 4G processor found on an Android smartphone with a peak CPU clock speed of 2.96GHz.

The Snapdragon 855+ ensures that the Realme X3 can run almost any game. So, if you are a PUBG, Fornite, or even COD: Mobile enthusiast, this device can handle all. Not just that, the phone also comes with a 6.6-inch screen with FHD+ resolution offering a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a pill-shaped cutout at the top left corner.

The phone comes in two variants with the base model offering 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The phone uses DDR4x RAM and UFS 3.0 storage solution, offering faster and much efficient memory performance. As per the software, the Realme X3 runs on Android 10 OS with custom RealmeUI skin on top.

Cameras on the Realme X3 are yet another highlight of the device. Though it misses out on a dedicated periscope lens, it does ship with a 12MP telephoto lens with support for 20x hybrid zoom. The quad-camera setup on the device does consist of a 64MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

The dual selfie camera setup on the Realme X3 consists of a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with an 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide angle lens, capable of recording 1080p videos. A 4,200 mAh battery fuels the Realme X3 with support for 30W Dart Flash charging via the USB Type-C port and a 5V/6A fast charger is included in the retail package.

Realme X3 Price And Availability

The base variant of the Realme X3 will cost Rs. 24,999 and offer 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the high-end model will offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage all will cost Rs. 25,999. Both models will be available on Flipkart and Realme India official site from June 30th with 10 percent off for HDFC card users.

If you are looking for a new phone to play high-fidelity games and photography but can't afford a Snapdragon 865 SoC-powered device, then the Realme X3 seems to fill the void. This phone does not have 5G and we don't think it's a drawback, as this is definitely the best value-for-money Android flagship smartphone right now.

