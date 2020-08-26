Realme X7 Series Spotted On Geekbench; Processor Details Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

New Realme smartphones are gearing up to hit the market. We recently saw the launch of the Realme C15 and the Realme C12. The company is also working on the Realme X7 series, which was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The new smartphone was spotted with the model number RMX2176.

Realme X7 Series On Geekbench

The Geekbench listing gives away a couple of details about the smartphone. Both the Realme RMX2176, which is the Realme X7, and the RMX2121 - the Realme X7 Pro was spotted on the benchmarking site. One of the key details revealed is the processor powering the upcoming smartphones.

The Realme X7 scores 5 on the Geekbench listing and is powered by the MT6853V/TNZA chipset with a base frequency of 2.0GHz. It is believed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. Also, the listing reveals it is paired with 8GB RAM.

On the other hand, the Realme X7 Pro is powered by the MT6889Z/CZA with a base frequency of 2.0GHz. Reports suggest this is the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor paired with 8GB RAM.

Realme X7 Series: What We Know So Far

The upcoming Realme X7 series is expected to be one of the latest flagship devices from the Chinese brand. The phones have been spotted on various listings, giving us a few details. The Realme X7 Pro was listed on a Chinese e-retailer website with teaser images and a few key details.

The details revealed to include a 120Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor for both the devices. Both the Realme X7 smartphones are expected to pack a 64MP triple-camera setup. The images reveal gradient blue finish along with tinges of pink and gold. And now we know the processor details about the upcoming smartphones. From the looks of it, the new smartphones will support 5G as well.

The Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro are set to launch on September 1 in China. There's still no word about a global launch, but the phone is expected to make its way to other markets including India by the end of the year.

(via)

