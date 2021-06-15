Realme X9 Appears On Official Website; Expected Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is gearing up for several launches, not just smartphones but other IoT gadgets as well. Speaking of smartphones, the company is now all set to unveil the Realme X9 series, something that's been running the rumor mill for a while now. To keep things going, the company has now updated the Realme India website to include the Realme X9.

Realme X9 Spotted On Realme India Website

Spotting the Realme X9 on the Indian website hints at an imminent launch. However, no other details of the smartphone have been officially revealed or teased yet. To note, the upcoming series is tipped to include the base model as well as the Realme X9 Pro. That said, the Pro variant hasn't appeared on the Realme India website.

Apart from the Realme X9 device, the India website has also included a couple of new smartphones that are yet to launch. This includes the Realme 9, Realme XT 3, and the Realme GT 2. From the looks of it, we're in for a launching spree from the popular Chinese brand.

So yes, Realme X9 has now been listed on the company's official website. The Pro variant has not been listed yet, but it should ideally tag along.#Realme #RealmeX9 #RealmeX9Pro pic.twitter.com/aPu6tjeQA9 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 14, 2021

Realme X9 Launch: What To Expect

The Realme X9 has appeared on a couple of listings, giving us an idea of what to expect. The smartphone will reportedly flaunt a 6.55-inch FHD+ display. The Snapdragon 778G chipset is rumored to power the X9 smartphone topped with Android 11 OS. The Realme smartphone is also tipped to include two 2,200 mAh batteries, giving it a total of 4,400 mAh capacity.

The Realme X9 will likely include the usual connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C. Plus, it will offer both 5G and 4G LTE support, making it future-ready for the Indian market. A triple-camera setup has also been tipped, but the precise sensors on it are under wraps.

There are still plenty of details still missing on the Realme X9. The rumor mill suggests the smartphone could be priced under Rs. 25,000 - upping the competition against several mid-range 5G smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and others. Also, the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes as a close competitor as it could likely fall in the same price range.

