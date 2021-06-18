Realme X9 Teased In New Cryptic Poster; Could Debut Alongside Realme Buds Q2, Buds Wireless 2 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme Buds Q2 earbuds are all set to debut in India. The company has been teasing the upcoming earbuds for a while now, hinting at an imminent launch. A new teaser poster of the Realme Buds Q2 has given us a hint for a smartphone, which is most likely the Realme X9. If the rumors are to be believed, the Realme X9 could debut alongside the earbuds.

Realme X9 Teased

The new teaser doesn't outrightly reveal the Realme X9. A poster shared by Realme India CMO highlights the 'immersive audio coming from the new Realme buds.' The poster includes two audio accessories, believed to be the Realme Buds Q2 and the Realme Buds Wireless 2. At the same time, the bottom of the poster shows 'Shot on RMX3366'. Previous rumors had revealed the RMX3366 model number belongs to the alleged Realme X9.

From the looks of it, the tagline was poster deliberately to give fans a hint at a possible new smartphone, which could be the Realme X9. As noted, the poster doesn't outrightly reveal the Realme X9 but going by previous reports, this could be the Realme X9 smartphone. This also means the Realme X9, Realme Buds Wireless 2, and the Realme Buds Q2 could all launch together.

Immersive audio coming from the new realme Buds.#realmeTechLife pic.twitter.com/FZU4iK0NBG — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) June 17, 2021

Realme X9 Launch: What To Expect

The rumor mill has been giving us a lot of details regarding the upcoming Realme X9 series. However, this seems to be the first time that the device was officially hinted at. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 6.55-inch OLED FHD+ display. The Snapdragon 778G chipset with 5G support is said to power the Realme smartphone.

Plus, a 4,400 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support has also been rumored. For all we know, the Realme X9 could be priced under Rs. 30,000 to compete with other 5G mid-range devices. Also, the smartphone will run Android 11 OS with the custom skin on top to enhance the UI.

Presently, the launch date for the new Realme gadgets is still under wraps. Since the company has begun hinting at the smartphone, we can expect to see more posters in the coming days.

