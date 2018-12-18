Rebranded Poco F1 to launch in China on the 24th of December as the Xiaomi Play

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the much speculated Xiaomi Play smartphone will be unveiled in China on the 24th of December. The Xiaomi Play will be an upcoming gaming smartphone from the company, which is expected to be the rebranded version of the Xiaomi Poco F1.

The company has now shared a new teaser image on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, confirming the launch of the Xiaomi Play on the 24th of December. The Xiaomi Play will be the first smartphone from the company under the new Play series, where the company will offer value for money flagship smartphones.

Xiaomi might have chosen the name Play to mimic the gaming, entertainment, and other fun features offered by the device. As the company hasn't launched the Poco F1 or the Pocophone F1 in China, the company is most likely to launch the same under the Xiaomi Play nomenclature.

Buy the Poco F1 here

Xiaomi Play features and specifications

Considering the fact that the Xiaomi Play will be a re-branded version of the Poco F1, the smartphone is most likely to feature a high-quality polycarbonate unibody design with liquid cooling technology.

The smartphone will have a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2246 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will be the chipset that powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The phone will have a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture with support for 4K video recording @60fps and super slow-motion video recording @960fps. The Xiaomi Play will feature a 20 MP selfie camera with an IR illuminator and an IR camera to assist face unlock.

The Xiaomi Play will come equipped with a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Coming to the pricing, the base variant of the Poco F1 retails in India for Rs 19,999, and the Xiaomi Play is expected cost slightly less in China, and the base variant with 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage is expected to retail for 1799 Yuan.

Via