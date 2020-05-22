Just In
- 3 hrs ago NASA Space Launch System Green Run Tests Begin; To Help Artemis Mission
-
- 6 hrs ago Realme Narzo 10A Sale On Flipkart: Other Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
- 16 hrs ago RedmiBook Confirmed To Debut On May 26 Alongside Redmi 10X Series
- 16 hrs ago Here Is How To Get Free Amazon, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, And Netflix From Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone
Don't Miss
- News Coronavirus crisis: RBI Governor extends moratorium period by three months
- Finance EMI Relief: Moratorium On Loan Repayments Extended By 3 More Months By RBI
- Automobiles Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Expected Launch This Year: Here Are All Details
- Sports Exclusive: IPL 2020: Rewind: Hugh Edmeades: 'Satisfying to see cricketers achieving life-changing money through auction'
- Lifestyle Top 4 Yellow Lehengas That Should Be In Your Bridal-wear Bucket List
- Movies Ananya Panday's Birthday Wish For Suhana Khan Is Giving Us Major Friendship Goals!
- Travel Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In May
- Education NTA’s National Test Abhyaas App For JEE Main and NEET Aspirants
Redmi 10X Series Launching On May 26: Expected Features, Comparison
Redmi is gearing up for two new smartphone launches. The Redmi 10X and the Redmi 10X Pro are set to rollout on May 26, alongside a couple of other products, including the RedmiBook 14 laptop. Previous reports have hinted that these are mid-range smartphones.
Redmi 10X Vs Redmi 10X Pro
As the name suggests, the Redmi 10X Pro is expected to be the premium one of the two. It is expected to pack the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset with 5G support, making it the first smartphone with this processor. The chip supports dual-SIM allowing users to connect both their SIM cards to 5G networks at once.
The base version is the Redmi 10X, which is said to pack a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor - this further suggests there's no AMOLED screen. Previous reports have revealed it might flaunt a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display.
On the other hand, the Redmi 10X Pro will likely feature an AMOLED screen, which is a plus point considering it's going to be a mid-range smartphone. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also expected on the smartphone.
Redmi 10X Series Expected Features
Apart from these key differences, there's not much known about the Redmi 10X series. Posters have revealed that both Redmi 10X and the Redmi 10X Pro will feature a quad-camera setup, but their exact specifications are still a mystery. Both smartphones are expected to run Android 10 with MIUI 11 custom skin and can be updated to MIUI 12.
Speaking of MIUI 12, the Redmi 10X Pro gets added benefits of the AMOLED panel with features like Always-On display and Super Wallpapers. Apart from its 5G capabilities, the Redmi 10X Pro is expected to have a couple of other exciting features that are still unknown.
Redmi 10X Series Launch
As noted, the smartphones are set to launch on May 26 along with a couple of other Xiaomi products. Considering the present COVID-19 pandemic, the event is likely to be an online one and might take a while to begin shipping.
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
27,990
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
13,620
-
32,850
-
40,790
-
9,999
-
24,500
-
2,190
-
21,360
-
23,426
-
44,999
-
15,810