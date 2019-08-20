Redmi 8 Pro FCC Listing Shows Quad Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After having launched a slew of devices in the Redmi 7 series, it looks like Xiaomi's sub-brand is geared up to bring the next-generation models. Well, the talk is about the Redmi 8 series. Lately, we have been coming across numerous speculations regarding these upcoming smartphones.

Earlier this week, we saw the leaked images of the Redmi 8A, the next-generation budget smartphone from the company. Also, the Redmi Note 8 hit the headlines as the company executive teased some of its features. Now, some details of the Redmi 8 Pro have been revealed, thanks to a leaked FCC listing.

Redmi 8 Pro FCC Listing

As per the leaked FCC listing, an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone with the model number M1908C3JH has been spotted on the FCC database. From the images of the leaked FCC certification listing, we can expect it to be a budget smartphone like the other smartphones from the company. The Redmi 8 Pro appears to have a waterdrop notch at the front.

Furthermore, the listing reveals that the Redmi 8 Pro might arrive with quad cameras at the rear with the sensors arranged vertically along with LED flash. There is a gradient back panel with a physical fingerprint sensor and the Redmi branding. The right edge of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone seems to have the power button and volume rockers.

Redmi 8 Pro Rumored Specifications

For now, there is no official confirmation regarding the Redmi 8 Pro. Unfortunately, there is no information regarding the resolution and screen size of the device. It confirms that the Redmi smartphone in the making arrives with two RAM and storage configurations - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM.

Similar to its predecessor, we can expect the Redmi 8 Pro comes with MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie and connectivity features include Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port and dual-band Wi-Fi.

What To Expect

As seen in the teasers and speculations, the Redmi 8 series will have quad cameras at the back, we can expect these affordable smartphones from the company to open up a new competition in the market.

