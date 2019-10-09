Redmi 8 With 5000mAh Battery Launched In India Starting From Rs. 7,999

ENGLISH

    As assured, Redmi 8 has been launched in India today. The device comes with dual rear cameras along with Artificial Intelligence capabilities. There is a physical fingerprint sensor, a 5000mAh battery, Face Unlock support and fast charging support with a USB Type-C port.

    During the festive season, Xiaomi sold 3.8 million smartphones on Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com. It has been revealed that the Redmi Note 7 series, Redmi 7A and Redmi 7 topped the sales chart last week. Given that the Redmi 8 is now official, we can expect the same to replace the Redmi 7 and sell like hotcakes.

    Redmi 8 Price And Variants

    Redmi 8 has been launched in two storage configurations. The base variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 7,999. On the other hand, the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 8,999. For the first five million units, the high-end variant of the Redmi 8 will be available for Rs. 7,999, after getting Rs. 1,000 discount.

    The Redmi 8 will go on sale for the first time on October 12 via Flipkart and Mi.com. The company has launched this smartphone in Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Ruby Red.

    Redmi 8 Specifications And Features

    Redmi 8 bestows a 6.22-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the front and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The device features the Aura Mirror design seen on some other Xiaomi smartphones. It comes with a P2i splashproof coating and has an IR Blaster as well. The hardware aspects of the Redmi 8 include a Snapdragon 439 SoC and a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

    There are dual cameras at the rear of the Redmi 8 comprising a 12MP primary Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor for portrait shots. There are features such as Google Lens support and AI Scene Detection as well. The device comes with an 8MP AI selfie camera as well.

     

    When it comes to the highlights of the Redmi 8, there is a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The other aspects include a USB Type-C port, dual SIM support and other common connectivity features.

    Our Take On Redmi 8

    Given that Xiaomi has come up with the Redmi 8 at less than Rs. 10,000, we can expect this smartphone to be a rival to the other smartphones in the segment including the Realme U1 and Samsung Galaxy M10s. The major selling point will be its capacious 5000mAh battery.

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
