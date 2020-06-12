Redmi 8A Dual New Variant With 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage Launched; Sale Begins From June 15 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi 8A Dual smartphone was announced back in February with two models. The budget smartphone is in the news once again with a new variant. The smartphone is now available in the 3GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage for Rs. 8,999. Most of the other features of the Redmi 8A Dual remain the same.

Redmi 8A Dual New Variant

Earlier, the Redmi 8A Dual was available in two variants of 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. These were priced Rs. 7,4999 and Rs. 7,999 respectively.

The new variant adds to the list with 3GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage now available for Rs. 8,999. Eager buyers can get their Redmi 8S Dual new variant starting June 15 at 12 PM. It will be made available on both online and offline outlets, including Mi.com and Amazon India.

📢 DUMDAAR update! Desh Ka Dumdaar Smartphone #Redmi8ADual in now #DoubleDumdaar! 💪



Happy to share that we're introducing 3+64GB storage option for India's most-loved phone.🤩



More storage gives you more DUM to do more things! Grab yours on 15th. 😎 #MadeInIndia 🇮🇳#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h7YOT5dKY6 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 12, 2020

Redmi 8A Dual Features

As noted, the features of the Redmi 8A Dual remain the same, except for the new RAM variant. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. Even with 64GB onboard storage, users can further expand it up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 11 custom skin on top.

The Redmi 8A Dual is a 6.22-inch smartphone featuring HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. There is also an Aura XGrip design. Redmi has skipped the fingerprint unlock for the budget device, but users can rely on a pattern or pin unlock system. The Redmi 8A Dual is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a 10W charger.

The cameras include a dual setup with a 13MP primary sensory and a 2MP secondary lens. An 8MP selfie shooter is placed in the front. Redmi has included the usual connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual SIM support, and GPS.

As one of the popular smartphones in the budget segment, the Redmi 8A Dual has been doing pretty well in the Indian market. The new RAM variant brings in additional storage capacity for those looking more space. Still priced under Rs. 10,000, the new variant of the Redmi 8A Dual can be bought for Rs. 8,999.

Best Mobiles in India